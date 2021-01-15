Several L.A. County deputy district attorneys, public defenders got COVD-19 vaccine ahead of time, sources say

A dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a staff member at a nursing facility in Mission Hills on Jan. 7, 2021. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Several deputy district attorneys and public defenders were able to receive doses of the COVD-19 vaccine at a Crenshaw distribution site Wednesday, despite the fact that the county is only supposed to be administering the vaccine to healthcare workers, according to two officials with knowledge of the situation and documents obtained by The Times.

While it is unclear exactly how many doses were administered, an internal e-mail obtained by The Times confirmed several public defenders had been vaccinated as of Wednesday morning. That same e-mail, sent by a supervisor in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, directed prosecutors to go to a testing site in Crenshaw to receive the vaccine.

A prosecutor also claimed to have received the vaccine alongside several public defender’s employees in a Facebook post published Thursday.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office declined to comment. Representatives for the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the public defender’s office, the fire department and City Hall did not respond to calls and e-mails seeking comment on Thursday and Friday.

