Multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Los Angeles that saw a vehicle careen into a group of pedestrians in front of a restaurant.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. Sawtelle at 2030 S. Sawtelle Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said a vehicle crashed into a parked car and a dumpster in front of the restaurant. Several people were hit, including four who were transported to the hospital.

A 23-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and a 74-year-old man was listed in “moderate” condition. Two others were transported in fair condition, LAFD said.

It’s unclear if any of those hospitalized were occupants of either vehicle.

Photos from the scene shared to the Citizen app showed several firefighters and police officers blocking off the scene in front of Killer Noodle ramen restaurant.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said a doctor was at the scene when the collision took place and they immediately began assisting those injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no additional details were made available.