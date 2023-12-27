Several protesters taken into custody after blocking lanes near LAX

Protesters blocked lanes outside an entrance to LAX on Wednesday morning, briefly interrupting traffic during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The Los Angeles Airport Police Department first reported the protest at the Century Boulevard entrance near Sepulveda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m.

Footage captured by Sky5 shows dozens of demonstrators, who were calling for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, running from authorities through streets and parking lots.

According to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett, many of the protesters could be charged with battery on a police officer and rioting.

“[Police] are interested in taking everyone involved in that protest into custody,” Prickett said. “Not all of these people are going to be successful in getting away here.”

“What may have started out as a peaceful protest will not end that way,” he added.

Several protesters were taken into custody after blocking lanes near LAX on Dec. 27, 2023. (Sky5)

Several protesters were seen scaling walls and running onto nearby surface streets and into neighborhoods before being ripped down by officers wearing riot gear and detained.

Others were taken into custody in the long-term parking lot or in hotel parking lots adjacent to the airport, Prickett said.

Law enforcement officials reopened the entrance ramp by 10 a.m. Wednesday and traffic resumed as usual. No flights were impacted, airport police said.

LAPD officials could not confirm the exact number of protesters arrested.