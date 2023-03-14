Several streets will be closed in Monterey Park Tuesday for a visit from President Joe Biden, who will be unveiling an executive order intended to reduce gun violence two months after a gunman killed 11 people in a ballroom there.

It’s the president’s first visit to the Los Angeles area since last October.

Temporary no parking zones will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, there will be limited vehicular and pedestrian access on multiple city streets and Barnes Park.

Monterey Park City Hall and the library will also be closed Tuesday, and Spirit Bus routes 1 and 2 will be out of service, officials said.

Residents are asked to avoid the areas where streets are closed as well as the park.

Barricades will be installed to block vehicular access, and Monterey Park police warned that vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed.

The street closures are listed below:

Garfield Avenue will be closed to all traffic periodically throughout the day.

Newmark Avenue between Grandridge Avenue and Graves Avenue

Ramona Avenue between Garvey Avenue and Garfield Avenue

Harding Avenue between Ramona Avenue and Ynez Avenue

McPherrin Avenue between Garvey Avenue and Graves Avenue

Roselyn Place between Ramona Avenue and Roselyn Way

Huntington Avenue between Harding Avenue and Grandridge Avenue

Park Avenue between McPherrin Avenue and Ynez Avenue

The president, who was in the San Diego area Monday, is expected to arrive at LAX around 11:40 a.m. He will travel to El Monte around 12:05 p.m. and will speak at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley around 12:45 p.m. He is expected to depart from LAX around 4:25 p.m.

Aside from consoling a community still reeling from the Jan. 21 massacre, Biden will be making a pitch for tougher gun regulations. His executive order includes increasing the number of background checks conducted before guns could be sold, cracking down on firearms dealers who sell weapons after their licensees have expired and increasing the use of so-called red flag laws.