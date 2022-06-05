Several people were stabbed at a large gathering in Canoga Park late Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident began around 9:40 p.m. at a home on the 6900 block of Alabama Avenue.

A man armed with a knife stabbed multiple people during a large gathering, police said. A man and a woman were transported to the hospital with facial injuries. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The assailant was also injured and hospitalized, police said. He is expected to be arrested and charged once he’s released from the hospital.

The stabbing spree is under investigation and police say it’s unclear what led to the attacks.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.