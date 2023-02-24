As heavy snowfall continues battering the Tejon Pass on Friday night, drivers are being escorted by authorities amid treacherous conditions.

California Highway Patrol units are stationed on the 5 Freeway, making sure drivers can safely trek through dangerous, icy roads across the Grapevine.

Earlier Friday, authorities closed a roughly 20-mile stretch of the 5 Freeway in both directions due to severe, icy conditions.

An army of Cal Trans snowplows worked to clear the roads while salting the pavement.

Heavy snowfall shuts down roads in the Grapevine as a winter storm batters Southern California. (KTLA)

Traffic backed up as snowfall shuts down roads in the Grapevine as a winter storm batters Southern California. (KTLA)

Snowplows clearing snow from the Grapevine as a winter storm batters Southern California.

SoCal residents are doing their best to weather the storm while staying safe on the roads.

Northridge resident Daniel Lopez drove up to Frazier Park with friends for the weekend but what shocked by the conditions they met along the way.

“We weren’t expecting this at all,” said Lopez.

After being stuck in traffic that was backed up for miles, Lopez finally made it to his destination in Lebec but decided to play it safe by installing tire chains before heading up to higher elevations.

“With the rain, we got stuck for a little bit and we started to panic and we were actually about to get out and push the car but luckily we made it out,” said Lopez.

Other drivers heading north over the pass weren’t so lucky though and were forced to turn around at Parker Road in Castaic.

“I’m looking for an alternate route,” said Ruth Howrey, a frustrated driver. “I just want to go home.”

“I’m stuck,” a truck driver told KTLA earlier in the day. “I parked right over there and I’ve been here for a little over three hours.”

By 5 p.m. Friday night, the Grapevine was reopened again, but heavy rain and snow continued falling while temperatures also continued dropping. If these conditions persist, it’s possible authorities may be forced to shut down roads again due to treacherous driving conditions.

“Just make sure you pack extra in case of an emergency and you get stuck,” advised Lopez. “And make sure you have other people with you so they can help you.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the Grapevine this weekend if possible and seek an alternate route of travel. Conditions will be actively monitored by authorities.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until at least 4 p.m. on Saturday, although closures can happen at any time if conditions become too severe, said CHP.