Sewage spill closes beaches to swimming from Playa del Rey to El Segundo

The release of untreated sewage from the city of Los Angeles’ largest treatment plant closed miles of beaches to swimming from Playa del Rey to El Segundo Monday, officials said.

A power outage Sunday night caused sewage from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey to spill into the ocean, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet.

“Water samples are being tested and I’m getting more information about the scope of the problem,” Hahn said.

As of Monday afternoon, beaches from the Dockweiler RV Park to El Segundo were closed to swimmers. It was unclear when they would reopen.

The Hyperion plant is not only the city’s largest but also its oldest sewage treatment facility, in operation since 1984. An average of 275 million gallons of wastewater flow into the plant on any given dry-weather day.

No further details were immediately available.

