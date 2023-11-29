A stretch of the Orange County coast has been closed after tens of thousands of gallons of sewage was spilled in Laguna Beach.

The Orange County Health Care Agency closed the coastal area from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon in Laguna Beach, officials announced Wednesday morning.

“The spill volume is an estimated total of 94,500 gallons, and was caused by a break in a force main sewer line in Laguna Beach,” the agency said in a news release.

The water is closed to swimming and water-contact sports until water monitoring meets “acceptable standards,” officials said.

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call 714-433-6400 or visit OCBeachInfo.com. To report a sewage spill, call 714-433-6419.