Sewage spill of up to 50,000 gallons leads to O.C. ocean water closure

The area highlighted in red was closed Feb. 21, 2022, due to a sewage spill in the Newport Bay area. (O.C. Health Care Agency)

A sewage spill in Newport Bay forced an ocean water closure in Orange County Monday.

Authorities announced they closed off the water on the west end of Newport Bay from 8th Street due to a sewage spill of about 35,000 to 50,000 gallons.

The sewage spill was caused by a blockage of a sewer line of a restaurant in Newport Bay, according to the O.C. Health Care Agency.

Because of the spill, residents can’t swim, surf or dive in the area until authorities make sure that the water quality is safe.

No further details were immediately available.

More information on O.C. beach closures can be found at OCBeachinfo.com. Those who spot another sewage spill can report it by calling 714-433-6419.