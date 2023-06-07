A sewage spill closed the swimming area in Long Beach on June 6, 2023. (Twitter: City of Long Beach)

Long Beach closed all coastal swimming areas Tuesday evening due to a massive sewage spill.

About 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Alhambra Wash, which leads to the Rio Hondo Channel and flows into the Los Angeles River, a public notice from the city stated.

An apparent blockage led to the sewer line overflow, the notice stated.

No further details about the blockage were released.

The spill prompted an order from Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis to close the beaches until the water quality improves.

Water monitoring with continue until results comply with California’s water quality standards.

Long Beach has about 7 miles of public beach.

A Water Hotline is available at 562-570-4199 for the latest on the Long Beach recreational beach water quality. People can also get updates by visiting longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.