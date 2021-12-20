3rd woman accuses ‘Sex and the City’ star Chris Noth of sexual assault

Chris Noth is seen at HBO Max’s premiere of “And Just Like That” in early December. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The fallout for “Sex and the City” alum Chris Noth continued through the weekend as the actor was accused by a third woman of sexual assault and an old tabloid story about ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson resurfaced.

Noth was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, which had signed him in October.

“I can confirm that Chris Noth is no longer a client of A3 Artists Agency,” a spokesperson for the bicoastal outfit told The Times on Monday.

Last week, “The Good Wife” actor wasaccused by two women of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015; the women said they were triggered by his return to the small screen and detailed their accounts in the Hollywood Reporter. The next day, actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones accused the actor of misconduct on the “Law & Order” set. By Friday night, the Daily Beast published allegations made by a 30-year-old tech executive who alleged that Noth forced himself on her in the back office of a Midtown restaurant in 2010. She was 18 at the time.

