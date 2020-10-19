Sex-assault suspect arrested after barricading, cutting himself inside Paramount Pictures lot, police say

A sexual assault suspect is in custody Monday morning after apparently cutting himself during a standoff with police on the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood Sunday night.

The incident began about 10 p.m. when police attempted to arrest the suspect near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Plymouth Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

The suspect was uncooperative when LAPD and Fullerton officers contacted him and at some point, pulled out a knife, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the unidentified man with less-lethal rounds but were unsuccessful.

At least one officer shot at the suspect as he approached the Melrose gate of the Paramount lot, the LAPD tweets stated.

The suspect, who investigators said was not struck by the gunfire, continued running onto the lot and barricaded himself inside a building.

Officers then attempted to negotiate in hopes of getting him to surrender.

“During that time period when our officers were trying to negotiate for him to surrender he was stabbing and cutting himself,” LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

Around 12:15 a.m., police entered the building and took the bleeding suspect into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

No officers were injured in the incident.