Anthony Barrett is seen in a booking photo provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police asked the public for help Thursday in their search for possible additional victims of a sexual assault suspect who was arrested in Santa Monica last week.

The assault took place in the area of 4th Street and Colorado Avenue on June 28 when the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Barrett, grabbed the buttocks of a female and then fled, the Santa Monica Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers managed to locate and arrest Barrett, who is originally from Ohio, in the downtown Los Angeles area on Aug. 5.

Barrett has been charged with sexual battery and failure to register as a sex offender, the Police Department stated.

Investigators said Barrett has been in Southern California since at least June and believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Brian Spencer at 310-458-8420 or Sgt. Chad Goodwin at 310-458-8931. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.