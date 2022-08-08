A former Los Angeles Police Department officer was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing two middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot, police said. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender who now lives in Concord.

The crime took place on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North Main Street and Ygnacio Valley Boulevard. Police said Schiappapietra tried to get the girls to come into his car, saying he needed help finding a lost dog. Both girls ran away safely.

After a police investigation, Schiappapietra was identified as the suspect and arrested. He was charged with two counts of annoying or molesting a child, two counts of contacting a minor to commit a felony, and two counts of attempting to commit a lewd or lascivious act on a minor. Police said on Friday that his bail was set at $1,370,000.

Schiappapietra pleaded no contest in 2013 to sexually molesting one girl and attempting to molest another after luring them to his home. The girls were 5 and 8 years old. Schiappapietra was a six-year LAPD veteran.

Target and its employees helped WCPD with their investigation. With schools opening soon, police reminded parents to talk to kids about safety.