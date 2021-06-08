Sex offender set free by L.A. County judge in 2018 arrested on 3 new cases of alleged sexual abuse of boys

A registered sex offender who was set free by a Los Angeles County judge in 2018 because of a 17-year delay in his trial has now been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing three children in Tulare County, records show.

Jorge Vasquez, 48, was arrested by Porterville Police Sunday on suspicion of committing a lewd act upon a child and sexual penetration with a foreign object, jail records show.

Vasquez had been in either prison or a state hospital since 1995, when he pleaded no contest to multiple counts of child molestation, court records show. He allegedly lured several children between the ages of 6 and 8 to an alleyway in South L.A. with the promise of candy, where he performed oral sex on three of the boys and forced one to perform oral sex on him, court records show.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. But in 2000, L.A. County prosecutors sought to have him committed to a state hospital under California’s sexually violent predator act. The law — which was drafted in response to complaints about supposedly short sentences for sex offenders — allows prosecutors to seek to have defendants committed to treatment for an indeterminate amount of time if they have been convicted of a serious or violent sex offense, suffer from a mental illness and are highly likely to reoffend.

