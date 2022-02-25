‘Sexual assault predator’ charged in WeHo-area attacks; police release photos amid search for more victims

Gabriel Hodges is shown in photos released by the LAPD on Feb. 25, 2022.

Authorities on Friday released additional photos of a homeless man charged in two West Hollywood-area attacks as they look for more possible victims.

Gabriel Hodges, 27, was charged this week with aggravated kidnapping, residential burglary with intent to commit a sexual assault and assault with intent to commit rape, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He remains in custody on $2.1 million bail.

Hodges was arrested last week in connection with attacking two women in the West Hollywood area on Feb. 15.

The first attack occurred about 1 p.m. as the victim was walking along the 800 block of Vista Street in the Fairfax District.

The assailant grabbed the woman and pulled her toward a nearby garage where he allegedly made threats that caused the victim to fear bodily harm, police said.

The victim was able to break free and ran for help.

The man fled from the area and was soon seen in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood.

He then allegedly committed a similar assault. The second incident was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities obtained surveillance video of the first assault and soon distributed images of “the suspect creeping through the neighborhood,” police said.

Investigators determined that the same man attacked both women and had fled toward downtown Los Angeles.

Photos of a man wanted in connection with assaulting two women is shown in photos released by the LAPD on Feb. 16, 2022.

Two days later, police said an “observant librarian” at the Central Library downtown who had seen footage of the suspect spotted Hodges in the library and alerted security. LAPD officers who were called to the scene identified Hodges as the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, police said.

“Thank goodness this is a tightknit community who looks out for its neighbors,” LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow, commanding officer of Operations-West Bureau, said in a news release. “They were our eyes and ears on every block and they didn’t rest until we had what we needed to catch a very dangerous man.”

Police described Hodges as a New York native who was experiencing homelessness in L.A.

In a news release authorities called him a “sexual assault predator.”

They released two additional photos of the suspect in an effort to identify more victims or witnesses.

Anyone with additional information about Hodges, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is encouraged to call LAPD’s operations-West Bureau, special assault section, at 213-473-0447 or LASD Sheriff’s Information Bureau at 213-229-1850.