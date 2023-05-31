A 37-year-old man has been charged for assault with the intent to commit rape after tackling and allegedly assaulting a woman in Monterey Park on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Officers with the Monterey Park Police Department responded to calls of a “sexual assault in progress” in the 1800 block of South Atlantic Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m.

Police were able to locate the suspect, now identified as El Monte resident Rudy Barboza, as he was attempting to flee the area, according to an MPPD news release.

The 37-year-old, who is currently on parole, was taken into custody and booked into jail. His bail was set at $1 million.

Rudy Barboza, 37, of El Monte, who is currently on parole, was charged with assault with intent commit rape on May 31, 2023. (Monterey Park PD)

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims to contact the Monterey Park Police Department at 626-573-1311.