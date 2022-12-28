Allegations that a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer sexually abused nearly two dozen incarcerated women has been sent to a district attorney’s office for possible charges, CDCR officials said Wednesday.

An investigation began in July after the CDCR’s Office of Internal Affairs discovered information that suggested Officer Gregory Rodriguez was assaulting women at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

Officials identified more than 22 potential victims as a result of the investigation, the CDCR stated in a news release.

“Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population,” CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said. “We look forward to him being held accountable to the furthest extent of the law.”

Rodriguez began his career with the CDCR as a cadet on July 22, 1995, and became a correctional officer after graduating that September. He was transferred to the women’s facility in September of 2010.

“The department resolutely condemns any staff member, especially a peace officer, who violates their oath and shatters the trust of the public,” CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber said.

Macomber also said the investigation was continuing to be sure the department is “rooting out any employee who does not obey the law and to seek out other victims.”

No further details were released about the sexual misconduct allegations against Rodriguez, who retired on Aug. 25 after being approached by investigators.

The case was referred to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges Rodriguez could face.