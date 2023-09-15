The big man is lending a big hand to the Los Angeles Port Police recruiting effort.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently taped a light-hearted promotion in which he’s summoned to help apprehend a (fictitious) bad guy on the run.

“We need the Big Aristotle,” one L.A. Port police officer says. “Bring in the diesel!” shouts another in the video, which was shared on social media this week.

Shaq eventually arrives clinging to an armored vehicle, and the bad guy surrenders.

Shaquille O’Neal appears in an L.A. Port Police recruiting video. Sept. 2023.

“Team is more important than any one of us,” Shaq says. “If you have what it takes to join the Los Angeles Port Police, come on down. It’s time to dive in.”

“Big thanks to @SHAQ for his continued support for law enforcement and spending time with his old police department,” Port Police tweeted. “It was great to see him back in our uniform!”

O’Neal, 51, played 19 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won four NBA titles and is generally regarded as one of the greatest players and centers of all time.

Earlier this month, he walked into a Best Buy in Lafayette, Louisiana, and surprised a total stranger by buying her a new smartphone.