A beloved mother, grandmother, poet, author, and friend.

Neighbors in Forest Falls are sharing their memories of Doris Jagiello, 62, who died when torrential rainfall caused a mudslide that overwhelmed this small mountain community in San Bernardino County last week.

“She was always happy. She was always smiling. She was an amazing woman, artist, and poet,” Briel Fleischmann, a family friend and neighbor, told KTLA Tuesday.

Jagiello went missing last Monday when Forest Falls and nearby Oak Glen were inundated by mud and debris flowing downhill from the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

“I started driving down and then I just heard this big noise…this rumble,” Fleischmann recalled. “I look up and all the boulders and the debris – the whole house just (went) floating by.”

Fleischmann says Jagiello lived at her son’s two-story mountain home with her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. A large chunk of the home was destroyed in the mudslide.

Jagiello’s family managed to escape. Search crews found her body three days later, just feet from the home.

“As soon as they found her there were people shouting…and everything stopped,” Joie Rushing, another neighbor, told us. “The machines stopped. The digging stopped.”

Jagiello’s family was reunited with their dog, Chloe, who had disappeared after the mudslide. They were too heartbroken to speak with KTLA but told us Doris would want to be remembered for what she loved: her art, poetry, and books.

Her last book was titled “El Ultimo Adios” – “The Last Goodbye.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Jagiello family. Tap here to donate.