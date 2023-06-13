Emergency crews responded to a school in Studio City flooded by a massive hydrant leak on Tuesday night.

The fire hydrant was sheared by a vehicle before the driver left the Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church around 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 video showed a towering geyser gushing from the parking lot into nearby school buildings on the 3900 block of North Avenida Del Sol.

Around five unoccupied classrooms were flooded by the raging waters, officials said. No one was on campus at the time, so no evacuations were ordered.

Firefighters responded to a school in Studio City flooded from a sheared hydrant leak on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Firefighters were able to stop the high-pressure hydrant around 7 p.m. The full scope of damage from floodwater will be determined following an evaluation from the L.A Department of Building and Safety.

“Firefighters are continuing their hours-long effort to sweep water and salvage precious contents from the sanctuary and classrooms,” said LAFD.

No injuries were reported so far. The driver responsible was not identified as the incident remains under investigation.