Shell Fire burns 1,200 acres near Grapevine in Kern County

A 1,200 acre fire, dubbed the Shell fire, broke out near Interstate 5 and Grapevine Road Sunday and is only 2% contained, the Kern County Fire Department reported.

Cal Fire reported the fire to be about 700 acres at around 7:47 p.m., but it quickly grew almost double in size by 8:13 p.m.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen blanketing the north side of the 5 Freeway, getting dangerously close to nearby traffic.

The flames ripped through dry terrain along the freeway north of Frazier Park.

This comes as an excessive heat warning was put in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys.

The California Independent System Operator will also be monitoring the power grid, saying that if there are excessive demands, they might be forced to do rolling blackouts, shutting off the air conditioning.

The Kern County Fire Department, Cal Fire, the USDA Forest Service, Ventura County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management were working together to contain the fire.

A car fire that jumped to the hillside appears to have been the cause of the fire, officials said.

Fire crews were facing rough terrain and triple digit temperatures.

Temperatures in the Antelope Valley reached about 110 degrees on Sunday, with an excessive heat warning remaining in place.