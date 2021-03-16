Shell gas station canopy topples amid strong Redondo Beach winds

A Shell gas station canopy collapsed amid strong winds Monday night in Redondo Beach.

The canopy above pumps nine and 10 fell over about 7:30 p.m., according to an employee at the station located near the corner of North Prospect Avenue and Beryl Street.

Winds were blowing around 40 mph at times in the Redondo Beach area Monday night.

No injuries were reported, possibly because the pumps were out of service at the time of the incident.

A little further south, a large pine tree toppled amid gusty winds in the Palos Verdes area.

No cars or homes were damaged by the tree and no injuries were reported.

A large tree fell over amid strong winds in the Palos Verdes area Monday night. (KTLA)