Students and staff at a middle school in Menifee are sheltering in place after a threat was made to the campus Monday morning.

The threats against Ethan A. Chase Middle School were apparently made on social media and “out of an abundance of caution” a temporary shelter in place order was implemented, according to the Menifee Police Department.

Authorities and district officials did not offer any more information about the nature of the threats.

The school requested that parents not come to the school during the investigation and until police clear the incident.