A shelter in place order is in effect at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms on Monday morning, officials said.

At approximately 9 a.m., there were anonymous reports of shots fired at the location, the Provost Marshal of the Military Police Department told KTLA.

Out of an abundance of caution, all personnel are being asked to shelter in place, the department said.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

