Sheriff Alex Villanueva defends LASD intervention in Venice homeless presence

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva joined us live to talk about the homelessness crisis in the county, public safety and California’s gun laws, among other things.

Villanueva touched on the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s recent intervention among homeless encampments in Venice, the reversal of California’s assault weapons ban, the recall effort against District Attorney George Gascon and more.

“Until we start regulating public space and reclaiming it on behalf of the whole community, we’re only inviting further chaos, further anarchy, and more misery. So you have to start somewhere.” Sheriff Alex Villanueva on LASD homeless intervention, 6/12/21

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 12, 2021.