Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission meets for 1st time since protests, curfews began in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County’s Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is set to meet for the first time since protests began in the county.

The meeting will be held virtually at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with callers urged to register online to participate.

On the agenda is the Sheriff’s Department’s response to the George Floyd protests, as well as the handling of the COVID-19 infections within the county’s jails.

The massive protests around the county have resulted in curfews that gave deputies power to arrest those lingering in the streets after they went into effect.

The curfews, which were enacted for four days in a row, have been criticized as being unconstitutional and have sparked confusion among residents. Sunday’s curfew orders had come less than an hour before they were set to go into effect at 6 p.m., and Monday’s orders brought confusion when L.A. County residents inadvertently received conflicting messages.

The sheriff’s meeting follows that of the L.A. Police Commission Tuesday, which saw residents call on Police Chief Michel Moore to resign as they expressed their anger over longstanding issues of police brutality and the department’s response to the protests.

Check back for updates on this developing story.