Sheriff says department will not enforce curfew in L.A. County Thursday

A protester confronts a row of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Santa Monica on May 31, 2020.(AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department won’t be enforcing another curfew Thursday.

“Based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will no longer enforce a curfew,” the sheriff said in a statement. “Other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions.”

As massive protests continued throughout the county, officials enacted curfews for four days in a row, at times sparking confusion among residents as several cities enforced different curfews and the first countywide order coming less than an hour before it was set to go into effect.

The curfew gave deputies and police power to arrest and cite those still in the streets after it went into effect each day.

L.A. Police Department Chief Michel Moore on Tuesday said more than 2,700 people were arrested amid the protests within the city, the vast majority for “failure to disperse” for curfew.

On Wednesday, county Supervisor Janice Hahn said curfews were no longer needed.

“I believe the curfews in LA County were needed Sunday night and Monday night — but now it seems like they are being used to arrest peaceful protesters,” she wrote on Twitter.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday also announced the city will be lifting the curfew.

The sheriff had previously told KTLA the countywide curfew will continue “until the organized protests are gone.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has said the curfew is not constitutional to begin with and called on county Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rescind the orders.