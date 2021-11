Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addressed homelessness on Skid Row during a meeting with business leaders Tuesday.

The Downtown Industrial Business Board invited the sheriff to speak because he has a “slightly different point of view” than elected officials on the matter, Executive Director Estela Lopez told KTLA.

Critics at the meeting, however, said the sheriff is too focused on enforcement rather than advocacy.

