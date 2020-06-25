Breaking News
Disneyland, Disney World to re-theme Splash Mountain into 'The Princess and the Frog' ride
Sheriff Villanueva asks state AG to monitor shooting while stonewalling his own inspector general

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in an undated photo. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The independent monitors for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were brought in for moments like these.

The law enforcement agency is facing outrage from the community and questions about back-to-back shootings that left two men dead as well as its handling of the death of Robert Fuller, 24, who was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall.

But the two institutions tasked with overseeing investigations of deputies’ use of force — the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and its investigative arm, the Office of Inspector General — say they are running into roadblocks.

Inspector General Max Huntsman said his office on Monday asked the Sheriff’s Department for reports, documents and video relating to the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was killed by a deputy near an auto body shop in Gardena. Huntsman said he hasn’t received a response.

