Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday announced that he delivered a letter to the Metro board advising he has an “all-or-nothing” proposal regarding public transit safety.

The announcement comes after dozens were injured during a shooting on a Brooklyn subway Tuesday.

Villanueva indicted the L.A. Metro is as vulnerable as the transit system in New York City, and board decisions created an unsafe environment for public transit because of a shared policing structure.

He called standing policies “bizarre,” and said he will be offering to make the Sheriff’s Department the sole law enforcement provider for the entire transit system.

