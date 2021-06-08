Sheriff Villanueva sends deputies to assess Venice homeless crisis after calling out ‘failures of local politicians’

A member of Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s HOST, Homeless Outreach Service Team, talks to a homeless person Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The sheriff of Los Angeles County dispatched deputies Tuesday to Venice Beach to assess the homelessness problem, a day after he called out city officials for failing to adequately address the growing number of people sleeping outdoors along the famous strand.

Venice is typically the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was moved to act because of “the failures of local politicians in regard to the homelessness crisis.”

Villanueva tweeted Monday that he was sending the sheriff’s department’s “homeless outreach service team” to the beach where encampments have proliferated along the popular boardwalk and in surrounding neighborhoods.

LAPD officials didn’t immediately comment.

(1/2) Today I visited the Venice Boardwalk again to view the failures of local politicians in regard to the homeless crisis. Tomorrow the @LASDHQ Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) will be assessing Venice in order to triage the crisis and develop an action plan to… pic.twitter.com/GaOhxjbnux — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) June 7, 2021