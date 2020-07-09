Sheriff Villanueva to address death of Robert Fuller, Black man found hanged in Palmdale

The case of 24-year-old Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanged early June 10 in a park near Palmdale City Hall, will be discussed by sheriff’s officials at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Cmdr. Chris Marks are expected to speak on the case, which drew national attention amid Black Lives Matter protests across the world.

Officials initially said Fuller died in an apparent suicide, but that prompted outrage, demands for further investigation and marches calling for “Justice for Robert Fuller.”

The Sheriff’s Department then said the California attorney general’s office and the FBI’s civil rights division would overseeing further investigation, Villanueva said last month.

Fuller’s friends and family have said the young man was not suicidal.

Results of the county’s autopsy have not been released.