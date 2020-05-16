Sheriff watchdog seeking subpoena for documents in alleged Kobe Bryant crash photo cover-up

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County’s chief law enforcement watchdog is seeking to subpoena documents related to allegations that Sheriff Alex Villanueva directed a cover-up after deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

“The documents are relevant to a pending inquiry into allegations that the Sheriff directed the destruction of evidence and suppressed an administrative investigation to avoid negative publicity,” Inspector General Max Huntsman said in a letter this week to the chair of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.

Huntsman said Villanueva had declined to provide the records and requested that the subpoena item be placed on the agenda for the commission’s May 21 meeting.

Villanueva could not be reached for comment Friday.

