An alleged gang member has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Victorville last month.

Ricky Prudholme Jr., a 41-year-old Victorville resident, was arrested Monday morning for shooting Eddie James, 43 and also of Victorville, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

James was shot in the 14200 block of Valley Center Drive about 10:20 p.m. on June 9, and he was declared dead at a local hospital.

Prudholme has been charged with James’ murder, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and participating in a criminal street gang.

He is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center. He is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao at 909-890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.