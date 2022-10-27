A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional.

Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was found by deputies on Day Street south of Eucalyptus Avenue just after 4 a.m., the RCSD said in a press release.

Franco was unresponsive when he was found and had suffered a “traumatic injury to his head,” the release said.

He was declared dead at the scene, but the preliminary investigation has been “unable to determine if he was struck by a vehicle or if foul play was involved,” officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator Allen at 951-486-6700 or the sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099.

Persons who wish to report criminal activity anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or 800-47-DRUGS (37847).

Anonymous information can also be shared on the Crime Tips Online Form or wetip.com.