A civilian employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been charged with illegally recording her colleagues.

Operations Assistant III Meghan Capone, 43, is accused of using “a small electronic voice-activated audio recording device plugged into her work computer” between March and June 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

“An external storage device also connected to Capone’s work computer allegedly contained audio files of private conversations between her superiors and their legal team,” the release added.

A motive behind the alleged recording was not disclosed, but prosecutors said she targeted the Body Worn Camera Unit.

“Violating the law, especially as a government employee, is a serious breach of public trust,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the release. “Government employees are held to the highest standards of conduct and ethics. Defendant Capone’s alleged role in breaching the security and trust of her colleagues reflects a total disregard for the law. We must ensure that every individual, regardless of their role within a law enforcement agency, upholds the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.”

Capone faces two felony charges of eavesdropping on confidential communications. If convicted on both counts, she could be sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison.

Her arraignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center is scheduled for Sept. 28.