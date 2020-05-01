Deputies, firefighters help make 10th birthday special for East L.A. girl

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles county Fire Department’s pulled out all the stops Thursday to help an East L.A. girl mark her 10th birthday.

MaryLou’s family has been struggling lately, as her mother lost both her jobs in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So sheriff’s deputies and firefighters brought their vehicles, including a helicopter, and even Sheriff Alex Villanueva himself turned out to with MaryLou a happy birthday.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 30, 2020.