Joel Daniel Garcia is shown in this Aug. 26, 2022, photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A suspect has been identified in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified one of the two suspected shooters as 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

“Garcia should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS,” officials added.

The other suspected shooter, a man, has not been identified, though he is also believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the LASD.

The 12:30 a.m. shooting in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street left one man dead at the scene of a suspected Halloween party, while another was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

“We know that there was a fight,” Sgt. Guillermo Morales told KTLA on Sunday. “It was a physical altercation that started in the backyard, spilled into the driveway where the shooting occurred.”

One of the victims has been identified as 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if Benitez was the man who died at the scene or if he was taken to the hospital. The other victim’s identity is also not known.

Two other victims were wounded and hospitalized. Their conditions are unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the LASD at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.