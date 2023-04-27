The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these photos of an alleged victim and her accused kidnapper, as shown on April 25, 2023.

After an apparent kidnapping was caught on camera in Commerce earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified the man they believe was involved and confirmed that the woman was unharmed.

William Garcia, a 32-year-old Commerce resident, was the man who hopped out of a Kia Rio, pistol-whipped a woman, forced her into the passenger seat and drove off on Tuesday afternoon, the LASD said.

Garcia and his vehicle were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was “safe and unharmed,” officials said.

“The woman is being questioned by detectives for more information regarding the incident,” the LASD release added.

Video of the incident shows her walking quickly down Couts Avenue while talking on the phone before the Rio pulls into a driveway next to her, leading to the confrontation caught on security footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Bureau, 562-946-7037, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit p3tips.com.