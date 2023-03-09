The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is in a standoff with the driver of a fleeing vehicle in Compton.

The pickup truck driver is accused of reckless driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Magana.

The pursuit began as a traffic stop and the driver failed to yield. The driver now is also suspected of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer using a vehicle as a result of the chase.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed deputies making several attempts at getting the driver out of the pickup, which was cornered by multiple law enforcement vehicles on a dead end on West Poplar Street facing the Los Angeles River.

At points, the driver leaned out of his window and appeared to be communicating with deputies, but he never fully surrendered.

He also tried to back into a sheriff’s vehicle while pinned, creating smoke from the tires, aerial video showed.

Authorities are using less than lethal devices in attempt to get the driver out, including a gas canister, but remain with their guns drawn.

The man, meanwhile, appears to inhaling fumes from a large canister.

Around 2:05 p.m., deputies helped residents of a nearby home evacuate safely.

