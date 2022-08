The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday.

Juan Genaro Figueroa, a 42-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Santiago Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The shooter or shooters fled before deputies arrived, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Robertson at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Cuevas at 951-486-6700.