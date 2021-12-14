Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting of man in Maywood

A man was shot and killed in Maywood on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, whose name and age were not released, was found just before noon in 3800 block of East 56th Street, the Sheriff’s Department said in an alert.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no information about the shooter was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.