Sheriff’s Department searches for victim’s stepson in Palmdale stabbing

After the stabbing death of a man in Palmdale on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to speak with the victim’s stepson.

Darryl Lee was found stabbed to death in the 39500 block of Colchester Court in Palmdale at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Gay is “a person of interest” in the case, the Sheriff’s Department added.

Gay, 29, is believed to be about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and to weigh about 250 pounds.

Gay is considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff’s Department said, and if he is seen, members of the public should call 911 instead of approaching him.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.