The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Compton Sunday afternoon.

The man, whose identity and age were not released, was found by LASD deputies as they responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Temple Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived at about 1:40 p.m., they found the man lying in the street “suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the LASD.

The investigation is ongoing, but the department said a dark-colored sedan was spotted leaving the scene of the shooting, heading north on Temple Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.