A man in his 20s was fatally shot in Willowbrook early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

The man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, was found around 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department.

No suspect information is available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.