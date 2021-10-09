Sheriff’s Department shoots man in Rancho Cucamonga

A 28-year-old man was shot by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.

The man, Isaac Louis Soria, had pointed a rifle at a neighbor and was inside his home in the 11000 block of Carlow Court when the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department arrived at about 2 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division also arrived to assist, and Sheriff’s Department negotiators were in contact with Soria for several hours, authorities said.

Soria eventually exited his home shortly before 7 p.m., and he was still armed with his rifle and was wearing body armor, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not reveal what happened after Soria exited his home other than to confirm that at least one deputy opened fire, and Soria was struck.

“Deputies and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid to Soria on scene and he was subsequently transported to a local hospital,” the department said.

Soria’s condition was not released.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Carpenter, Specialized Investigations Division, at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.