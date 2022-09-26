A student at Santa Monica College has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of at least two separate female victims.

Both victims were also students at the school.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Christopher Griddine drove the victims to a secluded area in the Malibu Canyon area where he sexually assaulted them before driving them back to their homes.

The assaults happened between Sept. 18 and 21, authorities said.

On Monday around 9 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Santa Monica College Police Department arrested the 27-year-old inside his car.

Griddine remains in custody on $1 million bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone who may have information or who may have had contact with Griddine to contact the department’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.