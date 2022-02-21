Sheriff’s deputies disperse hundreds gathered outside The Roxy in West Hollywood

Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies were called to disperse a large crowd that gathered outside The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, temporarily blocking Sunset Boulevard Sunday night.

There was a free event happening at the Roxy and about 1,000 people gathered to get into the venue, which had the capacity for only 500 people, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Miguel Meza told KTLA.

The venue operators ended up calling the Sheriff’s Department to disperse the crowd, according to Meza.

People largely began to disperse on their own when deputies showed up, the deputy said, adding that there were no arrests and no reports of violence.

Video from around 10 p.m. shows deputies lined up outside The Roxy, where a large crowd was gathered and trash was littering the sidewalk. At some point, a group of people could be seen crowding the entrance.

The sign outside advertised an event for rapper Yeat, who recently dropped a new album.

Yeat shared video of the chaotic scene outside the Roxy, with the crowd seen chanting as helicopters circled overhead.

Several fans who got inside told a photographer at the scene that they never got to see the rapper.

“They were like, show canceled… so we never got to see nothing,” Sadiq Randolph said.

KTLA has reached out to the Roxy for comment on what led up to the confusion outside the iconic Sunset Strip venue.

No further details were immediately available.