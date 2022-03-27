Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Pico Rivera early Sunday morning.

The shooting was first reported around 1:50 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 5400 block of Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived on scene they said they found a 31-year-old man in an apartment who had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The Sheriff’s Department said there is currently no suspect, but the shooting is not believed to be gang-related. Investigators also said the firearm used in the shooting has not been located.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.